NYS DEC, DOH Issue Air Quality Health Advisory for WNY

An air quality health advisory has been issued for Western New York today that includes Chautauqua County.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation and State Department of Health have issued an advisory for the pollutant, ozone, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. today.

The state issues Air Quality Health Advisories when DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter, are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100.

Hot and sunny weather can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog. Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the northeast.

People, especially young children, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work, and those who have respiratory disease (such as asthma) should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity when ozone levels are the highest (generally afternoon to early evening).

When outdoor levels of ozone are elevated, going indoors will usually reduce your exposure. Individuals experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or coughing should consider consulting their doctor.

Ozone levels generally decrease at night and can be minimized during daylight hours by curtailment of automobile travel and the use of public transportation where available.

For more information, visit the State Department of Health’s website at https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/outdoors/air/ozone.htm