NYS DEC to Restrict ‘Neonic’ Pesticides

The State Department of Environmental Conservation is limiting unrestricted use of pesticides that can harm bee and other pollinator populations.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that certain “neonic” pesticides are being reclassified as “restricted use” to ensure applications are limited to trained pesticide applicators in specific situations.

Restricting the use of these pesticides enables the DEC to collect new data to determine where, when, and how they are used, as well as their potential impacts.

Seggos said protecting pollinators is a top priority and that the state is committed to promoting the health and recovery of pollinator populations as highlighted in the State’s Pollinator Protection Plan.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pollinators provide approximately $344 million worth of pollination services to New York and add $29 billion in value to crop production nationally each year. The state’s ability to produce crops such as apples, grapes, cherries, onions, pumpkins, and cauliflower relies heavily on the presence of pollinators.

The reclassification will take effect on January 1, 2023, allowing time for registrants, distributors, and retailers to prepare for the change in classification.