NYS DEC Warns Residents About Dangers of Giant Hogweed

The State DEC is warning residents about the dangers of giant hogweed.

According to the State Department of Environmental Conservation, giant hogweed is a very large, invasive plant that can cause painful burns and permanent scarring.

The plant can grow up to 14 feet tall. It has a hollow stem 2-4 inches in diameter that has dark reddish-purple blotches. It’s large compound leaves can grow up to 5 feet wide and it’s white flower heads can grow up to 2 1/2 feet in diameter.

The DEC said giant hogweed can be found basically anywhere. It grows along streams and rivers and in fields, forests, yards and roadsides. It also prefers open sites with abundant light and moist soil.

Simply brushing up against it or breaking the plant can release sap whose exposure to sunlight results in a nasty burn and the possibility of permanent scarring.

If you are exposed to giant hogweed, wash the affected area with soap and warm water immediately, and keep it out of sunlight for 48 hours.

If you think you see giant hogweed, take photos of different parts of the plant (the entire plant, stem, leaves, and flowers/seed) while keeping a safe distance. Then, confirm identification and email DEC at ghogweed@dec.ny.gov or call the Giant Hogweed Information Line: 845-256-3111. You’re asked to provide photos, detailed directions to the plant infestation (GPS coordinates and street address preferred) and estimate the number of plants.