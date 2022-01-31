NYS Democratic Legislators Release New Congressional Redistricting Map

Democratic state legislators in New York released a congressional redistricting map Sunday that redrew House lines to give Democrats as many as three more seats.

The Washington Post reports the map is expected to be voted on this week and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The map made public Sunday would result in lines that would give Democrats 22 seats to four Republican ones. The New York delegation is currently 19 Democratic seats to eight seats for Republicans. The state lost a seat because of slow growth over the past 10 years.

District 23, which includes Chautauqua County, would expand to include 14 counties and stretch from southern Erie County east toward Broome County. It would not include Ithaca nor Binghamtom.

New York Law School’s Census and Redistricting Institute Law Professor and Senior Fellow Jeffrey Wice said while the lawmaker’s map is drawn to the advantage of Democrats, it’s likely to withstand a court challenge. Wice said, “The state constitutional criteria were all followed, making it hard for a state court to reject it. The proposed New York map is nothing like the partisan gerrymanders in Texas.”