NYS Department Of Health Joins World Health Organization’s Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network

The New York State Department of Health has officially joined the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network.

In January, the Trump Administration withdrew the United States from WHO.

Governor Kathy Hochul said that move has compromised the country’s global health safety and preparedness to respond to future pandemics, “New York has always led in public health and safety and now we’re doing our part to protect lives while the federal government puts Americans’ health at risk. By joining GOARN, we’re sharing our expertise, laboratories and highly skilled workforce to detect and respond to outbreaks worldwide while helping prevent global health threats from reaching New York State and the United States.”

GOARN, coordinated by the World Health Organization, is a global network of over 300 technical institutions and networks that provide rapid outbreak detection, verification, and response. It supports countries with technical expertise, laboratory capacity and operational coordination to mitigate public health threats.

The New York State Health Department, established in 1901, is one of the nation’s oldest and largest state health departments, overseeing disease surveillance, emergency preparedness, environmental health, maternal and child health, chronic disease prevention and regulation of healthcare facilities. Its Wadsworth Center provides advanced diagnostic testing, genomic sequencing, antimicrobial resistance monitoring and reference services that will now support GOARN operations internationally.

The partnership will enable the Department to provide technical assistance, support capacity-building initiatives, strengthen risk communication efforts, and coordinate with international public health partners.

This partnership would also provide New York State with earlier access to global outbreak intelligence, enhance workforce expertise through real-world response experience, strengthen laboratory and surveillance capabilities, and improve preparedness for emerging and re-emerging public health threats, further protecting the health of New Yorkers.