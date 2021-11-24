NYS Div of Consumer Protection Give Tips to Stay Safe this Shopping Season

The State Division of Consumer Protection has issued guidelines to help shoppers have a safe holiday season. The DCP said consumers should expect to have a lengthy wait for goods and holiday presents due to the continued supply shortages and shipping backlogs.

Secretary of State Rossana Rosado encouraged shoppers to avoid Pandemic-related shortages by shopping early, to consider virtual gifts, and to shop local.

As people flock to the Internet for Cyber Monday deals, Rosado encouraged people to shop on trusted sites with retailers known to you. She also advised to check a website’s encryption before entering your credit card information. Make sure the website’s address begins with “h-t-t-p-s” and that there is a closed lock or unbroken key symbol in the lower portion of the window or up on the website address bar.

Consumers also are encouraged to update passwords regularly and make them unique. Do not use auto-fill to save usernames, passwords or credit card information. While helping save time, it also makes it easier for thieves to get access to that information if they access your account or devise.

When it comes to having packages delivered, the DCP advises that you keep track of your packages, reviewing the tracking information and noting any issues right away through the merchandisers’ websites.

And once that order is complete, the DCP says to keep track of your packages. Package tracking and delivery scams are common during the holidays. Review the tracking information for your package and note any issues right away through the merchandisers’ websites.