NYS DMV Experiencing Delays In Distributing Registration Stickers

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is experiencing delays in distributing car and truck registration stickers.

Chautauqua County Clerk Larry Barmore said for those renewing registration online or by mail to Albany, the state DMV is notifying people that registration stickers are delayed for four to six weeks.

Barmore added that the local Chautauqua County DMV offices have a supply of over 10,000 registration stickers available whether a resident renews in person, uses the county’s drop box, or mails to a local DMV office.

He said 12.7% of registration fees paid at the local DMV offices stays in Chautauqua County.