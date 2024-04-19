NYS Health Department Warning Residents About Hepatitis A Case in Yates County

The State Health Department is warning residents about a confirmed case of Hepatitis A in Yates County.

Due to increased travel over spring break, the department wants residents to be informed and take action to protection their health by receiving a free hepatitis A vaccine if they were exposed.

Customers who consumed food and/or drinks prepared by the Main Deck restaurant located at 301 Lake Street in Penn Yann between April 4 and 12, 2024 are urged to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

While the risk of being affected is low, customers who consumed food and/or drinks prepared by the restaurant between March 27- April 12, 2024 should watch for any symptoms of hepatitis A. It can take 2 to 7 weeks after exposure before symptoms start to appear. If symptoms appear, seek medical attention.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease. It spreads through person-to-person contact or by eating contaminated food or drinks. Symptoms include fatigue (tiredness), loss of appetite, nausea, stomach pain, diarrhea, dark urine, joint pain or jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best way to prevent hepatitis A is to get vaccinated.

· Consult your doctor or primary care provider.

· Some pharmacies may have the vaccine. Availability may be limited.

· The Chautauqua County Health Department has vaccine available.

If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment to receive a free hepatitis A vaccine, call the Chautauqua County Health Department at 716-753-4491.