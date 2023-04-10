NYS Legislature Likely to Pass Second Budget Extender

New York State is still without a budget as the State Legislature is expected to reconvene today to pass another budget extender.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli sent a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday saying that a budget extender needed to be passed by noon today in order to meet payroll needs for State employees. Approximately 83,000 workers at state agencies are due to be paid later this week.

Meanwhile, state legislators’ pay is being withheld by law until a state budget is passed. Their next payroll date is April 12.

Assembly Minority leader Will Barclay released a statement Friday calling the budget process disappointing and expressing his concern over the closed-door negotiations between the Senate and Assembly Democratic Majority Leaders with Governor Hochul, referred to over the decades as “three men in a room.”