NYS Parks Releases Explorer Club Activity Book For Kids

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has released a new Explorer Club Activity Book for kids.

The 24-page resource booklet is aimed at kids ages 5 to 13 and contains important information and engaging puzzles to detail a variety of outdoor-related topics. Designed to spark interest in the environment, the Explorer Club Activity Book teaches kids what different wildlife footprints look like, how to prepare for different weather conditions, and whether they should recycle, compost, or throw away their rubbish. Kids who complete all 24 activities will receive a special Explorer Club iron-on patch after showing their completed activity booklet to a member of State Parks staff.

State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “The Explorer Club Activity Book is a fantastic way to introduce children to the outdoors and equip them with the knowledge needed to enjoy our state parks and historic sites safely. With unique workbook-style activities and challenges, this new publication will entertain and inspire kids to ask questions and learn more about the natural world around them. We hope this booklet will serve as a resource for families to come together, unplug from their devices, and bond through outdoor exploration.”

While the activities are geared towards children, much of the information contained in the booklet is also useful for guardians.

This new activity book advances Governor Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative to promote physical and mental health by encouraging New York’s families to take a break from their electronic devices and enjoy the great outdoors.

Explorer Club Activity Books are available free of cost to interested members of the public. Copies of the booklet can be found at all nature centers, campgrounds, and most state parks.