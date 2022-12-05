WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

NYS Police Issued Over 14,000 Tickets During Thanksgiving Holiday

New York State Police Thanksgiving Safety Initiative statistics (2022)

State Police issued 14,063 tickets during this year’s Thanksgiving traffic enforcement initiative.

The initiative targeted unsafe driving behaviors during the holiday weekend.

State Troopers arrested 213 people for driving while impaired and investigated 927 crashes, three of which included fatalities.

The special traffic enforcement period, which is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, ran from Wednesday, November 23, through Sunday, November 27, 2022.

The State Police supplemented regular patrols statewide, including fixed sobriety checkpoints, an underage drinker initiative and the “Operation Hang Up” initiative, which targets distracted drivers by utilizing Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) patrol vehicles to better locate drivers talking or texting on handheld devices.

