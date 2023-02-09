WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

NYS Police Say Heroin Overdoses On Rise in WNY

Heroin overdoses are on the increase in Western New York

New York State Police said from January 27 to February 7, 2023, there were 94 overdoses reported including six deaths. In Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties there were 20 overdoses and 3 deaths.

Police said Naloxone, also known as Narcan, was administered 57 times during this time frame. They caution that the more lethal strand of heroin being distributed may cause death.

If you or a family member, friend or acquaintance struggle with opiate use, help can be found through CombatAddictionCHQ.com, the State Office of Addiction Services and Supports at www.oasas.ny.gov, or through the HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369.

