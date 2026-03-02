NYS Police Taking Steps To Protect Communities Following U.S. Military Operations In Iran

New York State Police announce they are taking precautionary steps to protect communities following U.S. military operations in Iran.

State Police posted on social media that troopers are increasing their presence at religious, diplomatic, and cultural sites in coordination with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They said they have begun proactive outreach to religious organizations to ensure they have support and direct points of contact.

State Police say while there are no specific, credible threats to New York at this time, they continue to vigorously monitor for potential threats and remain prepared to respond as needed.

All residents have been asked to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.