NYS Receiving $100 Million to Expand Broadband Access

New York State is receiving $100 million for broadband access expansion.

The new federal investment comes from the $10 billion in the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said getting the American Rescue Plan act passed was one of his first acts as majority leader and that the fruits of that labor are being realized, “New York will receive $100 million in federal funding to help expand broadband and close the digital divide for communities across our great Empire State. It’ll connect over 100,000 families, homes, and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said investing in the internet can create enormous economic opportunity, “It has lifelong impacts, especially for kids. Research suggests that it leads to business creation, lowers unemployment rates, creates jobs, raises property values, and improves life and health outcomes in our communities. One study found that every dollar invested in rural broadband could generate $3 to $4 of local economic impact.”

New York’s Affordable Housing Connectivity Program is a competitive grant program designed to fund high-speed, reliable broadband infrastructure to and within low-income housing buildings.

CPF funds will be used to upgrade internet access in affordable housing units. New York has submitted its plan to the U.S. Department of Treasury for review.

Last year, New York enrolled a record one million qualifying households in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, a nationwide subsidy to expand broadband access to low-income households. The federal program, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, provides discounts of up to $30 a month toward internet service for eligible low-income households.