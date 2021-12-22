NYS State Ed Cancels Regents Exams for January

The acceleration of COVID-19 cases in New York State has resulted in High School Regents exams being canceled for January 2022.

State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa made the announcement Tuesday, saying no decisions have been made regarding the June and August 2022 administrations of Regents Examinations or any other State assessment programs.

Rosa said the state set a record last week with more COVID-19 cases reported in one day than ever before. She said in a statement, “Once again, the January Regents Exams cannot be safely, equitably, and fairly administered across the state. We will continue to work with our schools, districts, and stakeholders to ensure they have what they need to provide academic, social and emotional, and mental health supports for our students.”

Due to the cancellation of the January 2022 Regents Examinations, the Department will ask the Board of Regents to approve modifications to the assessment requirements that students must meet to earn high school diplomas, credentials, and endorsements. These modifications will apply to all students who are completing a secondary-level course of study or make-up program in January and are scheduled to participate in one or more of the January 2022 Regents Examinations.