NYS To Lose 1 Congressional Seat Under 2020 Census Data

New York State will lose 1 Congressional seat under the data released by the United States Census Bureau Monday.

The state’s delegation will shrink from 27 to 26. It is one of seven states losing a member of Congress as a result of the 2020 census. The state stands to lose out on more than political clout: The census also determines the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding each year.

It is currently not clear which districts will be merged. Further information on the redistricting will be announced by August. New York lost two seats in the last census, in 2010.

New York, which has the 4th largest population, will still have the 4th most congressional seats in the US. The census also shows that, while New York’s population grew by 4.2%, there is a lack of people moving to the Empire State.

The state needed 89 more people to keep the congressional seat, which now shifts to Minnesota. Pennsylvania will also lose a congressional seat.

The process of gaining and losing congressional seats is done through apportionment. Apportionment is the process of dividing up the number of representatives or seats in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states based on the population counts from the census.

The new congressional districts will take effect January of 2023 with the 118th Congress.

