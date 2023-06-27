NYS To Receive Over $664 Million to Expand Broadband Service

New York State will receive over $664 million in federal funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand high-speed internet across the state.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the investment is the largest for broadband in New York State history and will go toward affordable high-speed internet to locations in New York that currently lack broadband service.

The Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program (BEAD) allocates funding directly to the states to close the digital-divide in high-cost, unserved and underserved communities.

The over $664 million in funding will go to New York state’s ConnectALL Office.

An initial grant distribution proposal will be made to President Biden’s National Telecommunication and Information Administration, and following approval, the New York State ConnectALL Office will take applications from internet service providers to build new broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas of the state.