NYS Voters Have Until August 11 to Change Party Enrollment Ahead of August 23 Primary

New York voters have until August 11 to change their party enrollment ahead of the primary set for August 23.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections said a recent ruling in State Supreme Court ordered that all changes of enrollment received between August 12 and 30 will take effect on August 30.

Board of Elections Commissioner Brian Abram said following the June primaries, officials realized there needed to be a deadline in place for party enrollment for the August primary, “It became a court order to allow a deadline to be put in place to say to every voter, ‘Whatever you are on August 11 is what you will be for the primary.’ The special (election) doesn’t get affected because everybody is invited (to vote) in the special. But a primary election in New York State, it’s a closed primary system. You have to be a member of that party that is conducting the primary to participate.”

Abram said, therefore, the last day for voters to change their enrollment to be eligible to vote in the August 23, 2022 Republican Primary is August 11th. Registrations must be received by the Board of Elections on August 11th. Mailed applications must be received before or on August 11 to qualify.

For voters who wish to change their enrollment via the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles MotorVoter portal, the change must be submitted one day earlier, August 10th. This is because there is a one day delay in the Board of Elections receiving information from the DMV.