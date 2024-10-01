Officials Cut Ribbon On Jamestown’s First Cannabis Dispensary

Local and state officials helped cut the ribbon on Jamestown’s new cannabis dispensary Monday afternoon.

Lifted dispensary opened at the end of August at 320 North Main Street.

Patient’s Pharmacy Chief Operating Officer Tim Scoma said the business was approved for its Adult Use Retail Dispensary license from the State Cannabis Control Board in July.

Patient’s Pharmacy is owned by Diane Mathews and is the parent company of the dispensary.

Scoma said the last month has been exciting, “The sales have been good. We’re getting an idea of what’s been selling and isn’t selling. Getting references and ideas from the community coming in, whether it’s specific products or even more specific to a vendor of the products and the brands. We’re going to be expanding and adding more products and new stuff and getting rid of some stuff that’s not working. It’s been fun and it’s been a fun learning experience.”

State Senator George Borrello said the story of Lifted goes back three years, “I’ve talked to you (Tim Scoma) and your mother (Diane Mathews) about this and all that went into making this happen today. Really proud that this has happened. You know, I’ve had my differences with how this has been done in New York State, but I’m happy that it’s going to be safe, tested, legal, and be run by a local business person. Not somebody out of Buffalo or New York City who moved to Jamestown – a real local, invested business person.”

Lifted dispensary has four employees.