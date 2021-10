Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will open at the Chautauqua Mall today. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet occupies 32-thousand square feet of retail space next to JCPenney. The space previously was home to Office Max.

One of America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet offers name-brand merchandise at up to 70% off including food, cleaning supplies, personal care items, hardware, floor coverings, books and more.