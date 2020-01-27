One Person Critically Injured Following Saturday Night Shooting Incident in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – An unidentified male shooting victim is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times late Saturday night in Jamestown.

Jamestown Police say the victim was reportedly driving on Hazzard Street, near Newland Avenue, around 10:40 p.m. Saturday when an unknown suspect or suspects fired shots at his vehicle from a dark colored Sedan. The unidentified victim was struck multiple times and his vehicle then hit a parked car on Hazzard. The victim was found by officers lying in the road next to his vehicle and a loaded pistol was also found nearby. He was taken to UPMC Chautauqua and then transferred to a hospital in Erie for further treatment.

City police say the shooting was not a random act of violence and that the victim was targeted.

Anyone with information on Saturday night’s incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7537, through the anonymous tip line at 483-8477 (TIPS) or via the Tips 411 cellphone app.