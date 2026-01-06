One Person Injured In Crescent Street Fire

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire on Crescent Street Sunday night.

Interim Jamestown Fire Chief Ryan Roush said that Jamestown Police arrived at 523 Crescent Street before fire crews arrived with an officer locating an elderly, disabled woman in the house. The officer rescued her and provided emergency care. The resident was sent to UPMC Chautauqua for further treatment with the police officer being evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews arrived at the home just before 7:30 p.m. to heavy smoke and fire observed on the first floor of the house.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.