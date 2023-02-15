One Person Injured in Fire at The Bullfrog

One person suffered injuries in a fire at The Bullfrog Hotel in Jamestown.

The Jamestown Fire Department was called out for a structure fire at 1414 East Second Street just after 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Crews found heavy smoke conditions on the second floor after arriving.

Following a search, one person was found on the rear fire escape. They were sent to UMPC Chautauqua for treatment of burns.

Crews brought the fire under control in an hour.

The cause of the fire has not been released.