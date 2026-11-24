Students, alumni and community members are invited to audition for Jamestown Community College‘s spring theater production of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic tale, “The Tell-Tale Heart.”

An open group audition will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, in the Scharmann Theatre on the Jamestown Campus. No previous acting experience or audition preparation is necessary.

The group audition will introduce participants to the concept of devised theater, an approach that brings performers together to collaboratively develop a production through creativity, exploration, and shared ideas.

The production will be presented in April 2027, with rehearsals beginning in late January.

Those interested in participating can sign up online or by emailing Mark Sasse at MarkSasse@sunyjcc.edu.