Over 1700 Illegal Guns Removed in NYS as Part of Interstate Task Force

An Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns has removed 1,753 firearms in the state in its first three months.

Governor Kathy Hochul said that’s a 20% increase in the overall number of guns seized due to increased cooperation and communication from the state and regional partnership.

She said New York State Police, New York City Police Department , the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and law enforcement agencies from New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, Ohio, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New Hampshire continue to meet and share information to stop the flow of illegal guns across state lines and prevent further gun violence that is plaguing cities across the country.

From January through March, State Police have doubled the numbers of guns seized and increased the number of gun tracing investigations by 75 percent. State Police have also recovered 20 ghost guns and conducted 167 gun tracing investigations in the first three months of 2022. From these cases, NYSP forwarded 35 investigative leads to 17 states in which a resident of that state was arrested in New York for illegally possessing and trafficking of firearms.