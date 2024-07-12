Over $5.7 Million Coming To Chautauqua County for Bridge, Culvert Work

Over $5.7 million is coming to Chautauqua County for bridge and culvert work from New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the award of more than $484 million in enhanced assistance for 137 local governments across the State to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts, enhancing safety and improving the resiliency and sustainability of New York’s transportation infrastructure.

The funding, provided through the State’s BRIDGE NY initiative with significant support from the federal Bridge Formula Program, will support 216 individual projects

The City of Jamestown will receive $1.5 million for the Water Street culvert that carries Minnow Brook.

Chautauqua County will receive $2.533 million for the replacement of County Road 30 bridge over the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad by the intersection of Baker Street Extension and Wellman Road.

The County also will receive $801,000 for the replacement of the Jackson Avenue culvert carrying a tributary to Chautauqua Lake.

And the town of Mina will receive $950,000 for the replacement of the West Mina Road culvert carrying Darrow Brook.