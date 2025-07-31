John Machemer Appointed To Lead Dunkirk, Jamestown Airports

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has appointed aviation veteran John Machemer to lead airport operations as Deputy Director of Public Facilities – Airports.

Machemer will oversee the management and strategic direction of both the Jamestown (JHW) and Dunkirk (DKK) airports.

He began his aviation career at the very airports he will now manage. Machemer worked early on as a ramp technician at both locations before becoming a certified flight instructor, corporate Learjet pilot, and regional airline captain. He later held leadership roles with the Federal Aviation Administration, including as a Lead Air Carrier Principal Inspector and Front Line Manager, where he supervised safety and compliance for commercial air carriers.

In his new position, Machemer will oversee daily airport operations, long-term planning, and coordination with federal and state aviation authorities. He will also play a key role in leveraging the airports’ location along major highway and rail corridors to support regional development and tourism.

Machemer officially assumed the role in June 2025.