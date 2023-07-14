PA State Police Release Photo of Stash Believed to Belong to Escaped Inmate

Pennsylvania State Police released a photo Thursday of a stash that they believe belongs to escaped inmate Michael Burham.

It has been one week since Burham, the prime suspect in the May 11th killing of 34-year old Kala Hodgkin of Jamestown, broke out of the Warren County Jail.

Police found a camouflage backpack and another bag wrapped in a tarp and partially hidden under a log in a wooded area outside the city of Warren. The bags contained food, clothing, and other materials.

Police said they are confident that the stash belongs to Burham.

The combined reward from the U.S. Marshals and Warren County Crimestoppers has been increased by another $2,500, bringing the total award amount to $22,000.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said they are confident that Burham remains in the area, adding that some portions of Allegheny National Forest have been closed to the public.

Investigators said they believe that Burham may be armed because of his previous behaviors. He should not be approached because law enforcement believes him to be armed and dangerous. People in the area are advised to keep all doors locked.

If you see Burham or know any information that could help in the search, you’re asked to call 717-265-9650.