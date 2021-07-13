Panama Central School District Facing Child Victims Act Lawsuit

The Panama Central School District is being sued by a former female student under the Child Victims Act.

The suit filed in Chautauqua County Supreme Court states the unnamed victim was sexually abused at the school and other locations by another student, Matthew Sturges, multiple times between 1992 and 1997. The suit says the school district failed to keep Sturges away from the victim after Busti Police recommended that action be taken.

The victim is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in the case. Phillips & Paolicelli of New York City are representing the former student in the case.