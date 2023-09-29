Panama Rocks’ Fall Foliage Festival Set For This Weekend

Panama Rocks will be holding their 2023 Fall Foliage Festival this weekend.

The event will take place 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

While festival admission is free, admission to the Panama Rocks scenic area is the normal daily rate.

The event will feature over 60 vendors at an Arts & Craft show, live music, and food vendors.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up for a daily costume contest where winners can receive a 2024 season pass or t-shirt. There also will be trick-or-treating with the art & craft vendors, face painting, horse drawn wagon rides and more.

A free screening of the 1959 classic “House On Haunted Hill” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Park Rec Hall.

For more information, visit https://www.panamarocks.com/foliagefest.html