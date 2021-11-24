Panama Teacher David Becker Named 2021 Collection Connections Teacher of the Year

Panama Central School English teacher David Becker has been named the 2021 College Connections Teacher of the Year by Jamestown Community College.

College Connections recognizes a teacher each year who best exemplifies the core program standards. Becker was chosen from among 220 teachers representing 39 partner high schools and BOCES centers.

He teaches English Composition I and 2; and Introduction to Literary Studies to high school students at Panama through JCC. Becker also has served as an adjunct at the college, teaching online sections of English Composition I and II to students at Cattaraugus-Allegany Board of Cooperative Educational Services Centers.

Becker has been employed at Panama Central School since 1999. He began teaching College Connections courses in the fall of 2018.