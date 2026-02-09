Party Enrollment Changes Due By Feb. 14

Those who want to change their party enrollment for the primary election this year must submit an application by this Saturday, February 14.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections office will be open special hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. this Saturday to assist people who want to change their enrollment. The Board of Elections is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week. Changes submitted through the NYS DMV must be made by 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 13 in order for the DMV to transmit the data to the Board of Elections in time. Those changing enrollment through the State Board of Elections online Voter Registration Portal must do so by 11:59 p.m. Saturday, February 14.

Voters who submit their change in enrollment in person after 5:00 p.m. Saturday will remain in their current political party affiliation until Tuesday, June 30.

The DMV’s online system will be taken offline for scheduled maintenance through Tuesday, February 17.

Voters wishing to change their political party need to complete a new Voter Registration Form, designating their new political party choice. Forms can be submitted in-person or via proxy at the Board of Elections office located at 7 N Erie St. Mayville, NY 14757. Voter Registration Forms are available on line at www.votechautauqua.com, as well as at any local municipal office, library, post office or at the Board of Elections. Online options include the New York State Online Voter Registration portal (up to midnight on the 14th of February) or the Department of Motor Vehicles MotorVoter portal (only until 2PM on the 13th of February). Links to both websites are available at www.votechautauqua.com.