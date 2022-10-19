Pat Slagle Appointed as New Chautauqua County Attorney

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has appointed Pat Slagle as the new County Attorney.

Slagle will begin his new position in January 2023, replacing current County Attorney Stephen Abdella, who is retiring from the position on or about January 1, 2023.

Slagle has served as First Assistant County Attorney for the Chautauqua County Law Department since February 2022 and previously was an Assistant Social Services Attorney with the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services.

Prior to working for the County, Slagle was a Supervising Attorney at Legal Assistance of Western New York, Inc. He is also a current member of the Jamestown Bar Association, New York State School Board Association, and Jamestown Public Schools Board of Education.

Slagle currently resides in Jamestown with his wife and their two children.