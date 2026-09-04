Pearl City Clay House Exhibit ‘A Personal Mythos’ By Kenneth Labuskes Opens Tonight

Pearl City Clay House will welcome the exhibit “A Personal Mythos” by artist Kenneth Labuskes tonight.

The free, public reception takes place tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The exhibition will remain on view through October 16.

The exhibition follows Labuskes’ recognition as Best in Show at ArtScape Jamestown 2025 for his painting Earth Goddess. As part of that award, Labuskes received the opportunity to present a solo exhibition at Pearl City Clay House.

A Personal Mythos brings together a colorful collection of paintings that combine mythology, imagination, everyday observations and humor. Labuskes builds his work around what he describes as the classic elements of art: color, shape, line and texture, layering imagery and detail to invite viewers further into each piece.

Labuskes developed the series around the idea of five elemental goddesses, creating the works in a style reminiscent of Gustav Klimt. By placing specific limits on the project, he found that the paintings developed with more structure than much of his other work.

The larger exhibition moves beyond the Goddess series to explore an eclectic cast of subjects and characters, from animals and insects to figures drawn from mythology and Labuskes’ own imagination. Works range from playful pieces such as Magic Bunny and Zen Kitty to Three Graces, Juggler, Memento Mori and others, reflecting the mix of humor, symbolism, vivid color and layered detail found throughout Labuskes’ work.

For more information about Pearl City Clay House and upcoming exhibitions, visit www.pearlcityclayhouse.org.