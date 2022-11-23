Pearl City Clay House Holding Soft Opening Events This Week

A soft opening of Infinity’s new Pearl City Clay House starts tonight.

The Pearl City Clay House will be an arts community space for everyone, from the novice crafter, to the artist with years of experience under their belt.

All of Pearl City Clay House profits will support youth music and arts programming at the Infinity Visual and Performing Arts Center.

Two events will be held tonight and Friday, November 25 at the space located at 220 East Second Street in Downtown Jamestown.

Tonight’s event is an alcohol-free Turkey-Daze party from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. It will feature a holiday platter workshop where people can create a platter in the ceramics studio. It also will include crafting quilled Holiday Cards or paint your own pottery.

The Friday, November 25 event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will include a series of ceramic and contemporary craft early ‘Bird” workshops.

There will be a variety of ceramic workshops to choose from, along with blackout meditation, fiber arts, holiday card making, print your own wrapping paper, as well as paint-your-own pottery, and paint and sip style sessions.

To register for an upcoming Pearl City Clay House event or learn more about Pearl City Clay House, visit www.pearlcityclayhouse.org/programming