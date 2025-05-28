People Encouraged to Pre-Register For Summer Reading Program

The James Prendergast Library is encouraging people to pre-register for the 2025 Summer Reading Program: Color Our World.

The theme celebrates all forms of arts, artists, literacy, and community building.

Community members can pre-register for the program now through June 14th on the library’s website at https://www.prendergastlibrary.org/summer-reading-program/ or at community outreach events that Prendergast staff are participating in.

Pre-registration recipients are eligible for a scratch-off card that gives them access to additional prizes. They will receive these at outreach events, or can show their pre-registration confirmation to Prendergast Staff members at the library to receive their scratch-off card. Scratch-off cards can be redeemed for prizes at the Community Block Party on June 28, when participants are also encouraged to pick up their Summer Reading packets. If you can’t attend the Block Party, you can pick up your prize and packet at the library after June 28.

Participants of all ages can enroll for a Summer Reading packet that is assigned by age and contains information about the various activities that participants can engage in and prizes that can be earned by reading. Kids are invited to read at their own pace, earning beads for their brag tag necklaces. Teens will have journal prompts or book reviews that earn entries into prize drawings. Adults can read books and fill out their Bingo sheets for book sale coupons and entries into their own prize drawing.

New this year is the Library Land Game which is open to all age levels.

As participants register, they are asked to join a team which features a mascot based on a famous artist. Team members receive a mascot pin and a Library Land Game Piece in their packet and will earn points for their team throughout the summer when they bring in their logs, journals, and Bingo sheets. Team points will be added to jars at the Front Desk so people can see who is in the lead and who might earn “Summer Reading Bragging Rights” for the year.

Everyone can play Library Land, no registration needed! Summer Reading participants get to roll the dice every time they are at the Library (once per visit) to advance their game piece on our life-size game board throughout the library’s main floor. Special squares have prizes along the route! Every library user (no registration needed) who checks out books gets the chance to roll the dice to see if they win a bookmark or donate points to a Summer Reading team of their choice!

For more information, visit www.prendergastlibrary.org