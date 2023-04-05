People Reminded to Call UDig NY Before Digging, Excavation Projects

As part of “Safe Digging Month,” people are reminded to call “8-1-1” before starting digging, excavation, or demolition projects.

The New York State Public Service Commission is highlighting the importance of safe digging along with reminding excavators and contractors that State law requires them to call one of the State’s toll-free one-call centers before starting a project. The Commission also encourages homeowners to contact the State’s toll-free one-call center

Commission Chair Rory Christian said the keys to preventing damage to underground facilities are the two “one-call notification systems” that serve as communication links between contractors/excavators and the operators of underground facilities (local utilities and municipalities).

Companies and residents may call a toll-free line or submit location requests at any time through web-based ticket entry. Use of the one-call centers is free.

For more information about UDig NY, visit https://udigny.org/. To place a mark-out request with UDig NY, call 1-800-962-7962.