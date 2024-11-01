People Reminded To Check Smoke Alarms As Part of Daylight Saving Time Ending

Daylight saving time ends on November 3 and the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back to make sure the devices are working.

American Red Cross of Western New York Regional CEO Nick Bond said, “Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half as you only have about two minutes to safely get out. Every second counts when there’s a home fire and the sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get to a safer place.”

Over the past year, local Red Cross volunteers responded to help more than 1,200 people across the Western New York region affected by more than 700 home fires, which account for most of the about 65,000 disasters that the Red Cross responds to annually across the country.

When turning your clocks back this weekend, test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to create and practice with your family, or download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late.

Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.

If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Contact your local Red Cross for help or visit our website to request a smoke alarm and learn lifesaving home fire safety tips.

And when it comes to Daylight Saving Time, you should set your clocks back one-hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Most computers and smartphones update their clocks automatically, but turning the clocks in your house, microwaves, ovens and cars back ahead of Sunday can help ease you into the change.

Also, if you exercise or walk your dogs in the evening, prepare for the dark. Get that reflective gear out, change the batteries in your flashlights and make sure your vehicle’s headlights are in working order.