Pfizer Vaccine for Children Under 5 On Hold

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 is on hold.

CNN reports that following “new data,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has postponed a Tuesday meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee that would have gone over data from vaccine trials and made a recommendation on whether a two-dose vaccine regimen should be authorized.

Pfizer and BioNTech had filed a request with the FDA in early February for an emergency use authorization of their vaccine in children 6 months to 5 years old.

The Washington Post reported the data supported the safety of the vaccines but showed disappointing effectiveness.

FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Dr. Peter Marks said the agency needs to see data from an on-going trial of a third vaccine dose in these younger children in order to move forward with emergency use authorization.

Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday that they expect to have data on three doses available in early April.