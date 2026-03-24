PFLAG Chautauqua, Jamestown Pride Hosting Pride Prom

PFLAG Chautauqua and Jamestown Pride are holding Pride Prom: Over the Rainbow this Saturday.

The celebration is for LGBTQ+ and allied people to experience a night of camaraderie, dancing, food, and fashion. The event is being hosted as a private event at Wicked Warren’s in Jamestown from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m., Saturday, March 28.

This first area Pride Prom will be a safe, inclusive environment for people to dress in what makes them feel fabulous to dance and celebrate the evening in style.

The evening will begin with door prizes generously donated by local businesses, and the event will be hosted by Masters of Ceremonies DJ Paul Clemente (Diamond Run Radio) and Lennox WT (Moonlight Revival). A special Royal Drag Court will feature entertainers Sabrina White (Knights of Enchanted Dreams) and Justin Tyme (ShowTyme Productions) to warm up the dance floor. Local businesses sponsoring Pride Prom will be acknowledged during the evening as well.

Proceeds from those Attending Pride Prom will help raise funds to support PFLAG Chautauqua and Jamestown Pride.

The event is available to prom goers ages 18 and over. Food and beverages will be available for sale. Presale tickets for $20 are available on Eventbrite.com (tinyurl.com/prideprom2026). Tickets can also be purchased the day of the prom for $25 at the door.