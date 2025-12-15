WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Pine Valley Central School Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse

A Pine Valley Central School District teacher has been charged with sexual abuse.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said they received a complaint on December 3 from the school district about a teacher employed at their school

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division then conducted an investigation into allegations against 33-yearold Robert Slisz of Hamburg.

The investigation determined that Slisz had allegedly engaged in sexual contact with a juvenile victim. Slisz was charged with 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse, Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He turned himself in at the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment and will answer the charges in the Town of Cherry Creek Court.

The Jamestown Post-Journal reports that Slisz served as the Pine Valley boys basketball head coach and was listed on the school’s website as a junior and senior high school teacher.

