Planning Commission Approves St. Susan Center Site Plan

The new St. Susan Center site at the former Jamestown Business College has received site plan approval from the Jamestown Planning Commission.

Architect Chris Cooke said there have been no changes to the project since he initially presented to the Commission in March.

He said UCAN City Mission will occupy the mansion on the site with St. Susan Center occupying the buildings to the north. Cooke said while there will be little change in the facade of the building, a connector between the mansion and lower buildings will be removed.

He said inside the future soup kitchen, classroom walls will be opened to create space for the cafeteria and kitchen. The cafeteria will be able to seat 96 people.

The approval of the SEQR, combining tax parcels, and the site plan were all approved by the commission. Commission members Greg Lindquist, who is a St. Susan’s board member, and Sarah Gilbert, who writes grants for St. Susan, recused themselves from the vote.

Lindquist added that the project has passed the County Planning Board and that a board member recommended St. Susan Center contact the County Department of Public Facilities about having a CHQ Transit bus stop installed at the new location.