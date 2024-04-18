WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Planning Commission Gives New Northwest Savings Bank Location Go Ahead

Jamestown Planning Commission meeting (April 16, 2024)

A new Northwest Savings Bank location has received the go ahead from the city of Jamestown.

The bank will be built on the site of the former Chinese restaurant at 7 South Main Street. The former restaurant would be torn down.

The Jamestown Planning Commission approved the site plan at its monthly meeting after the plan had been tabled in March due to a variety of concerns.

Project Lead Architect Andy Johnson informed the Commission that they have completed a Phase 2 Environmental Study and has a plan to deal with any environmental issues that come up during construction. He also said easement concerns raised by the Commission have been addressed.

