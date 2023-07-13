Police Believe Burham Is Armed As Manhunt Stretches Into One Week

Police believe Michael Burham may be armed as the manhunt stretches into one week.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said during a press conference Wednesday that they have increased reason to believe that Burham may have acquired a firearm.

Bivens also said that, based on interviews, police believe a drone was flying in the area around the Warren County Jail just prior to Burham’s escape. While he did not say for certain it was related to the breakout, he asked for the public’s assistance to obtain further information.

The Warren County Board of Commissioners, in conjunction with the Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with Burham’s escape and released a statement about their next steps in addressing jail security, supporting Warren County’s Correction Officers, and the review of jail policies and procedures.

That review has led to the order of repairs on the roof of the prison yard, which is a 40′ x 40′ room with a cage on the top floor of the jail facility. The Commissioners and Prison Board have also ordered the space be augmented with deterrents and safety measures and that the exercise equipment be removed and replaced with equipment that does not provide access to higher positions in the facility.

The Commissioners expect the immediate structural fixes to be completed before the end of the week. Several longer-term upgrades will begin immediately and be completed in the next few weeks.

All policies and procedures related to inmate access and observation are being reviewed, and changes will be made to increase security in that space.

The statement sent out by the Board said, “It’s important to understand that the law has changed in the past five years, and prisoners must have access to yard time and outside exercise. With a facility as small as ours that is close to full, inmates must be taken to the yard in shifts. That happens all day and evening to ensure all inmates have appropriate yard time. Therefore, inmates are legally required to access the yard, and it is crucial for the Prison Board to ensure the facility is secure.”

The Prison Board and Commissioners will have an ongoing review of the policies, staff, and structures in the Prison and intend to continue releasing information on future changes and improvements.

The Commissioners and Prison Board said in their statement that they support the jail staff and that, “Although the Commissioners await the outcome of the criminal investigations for any notice of internal staff issues, the board is confident in the administration and workers and their overall commitment to security.”

Burham is the prime suspect in the murder of 34-year old Kala Hodgkin of Jamestown. He was being held on kidnapping and burglary charges in the Warren County Jail prior to his escape.

Anyone with information on Michael Burham is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-265-9650.