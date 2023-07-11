Police believe Michael Burham is receiving help while on the run.

Pennsylvania State Police are leading the manhunt for the 34-year old who escaped from the Warren County Jail last Thursday night. Burham was held there on $1 million bail for kidnapping, burglary, and other charges. He is also considered to be the prime suspect in the murder of 34-year old Kala Hodgkin of Jamestown on May 11.

Police said during an update on Monday that they believe Burham is still in the general area of Warren, likely in a wooded forest area.

State Police Deputy Commissioner of Operations Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens described Burham as a “self-taught survivalist” who served in military reserves and capable of surviving in the woods. He said police also believe Burham is receiving assistance as he runs from the law for a second time this year. Prosecutors said that anyone who assists him will be charged with a felony and could face significant prison time.

State Police said on Sunday that they discovered a stockpile of supplies that they believe belongs to Burham.

Warren City Police are handling the investigation of Burham’s escape from the Warren County Jail.

Burham is considered armed and dangerous and that people should not try to approach him and instead call 9-1-1.

The U.S. Marshalls have offered a $7,500 reward with Warren Crimestoppers offering $2,000 for information leading to Michael Burham’s capture and arrest.

Bivins added that all tips are being investigated. Anyone with tips, even from outside the area, is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 814-728-3600.