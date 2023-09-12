Pomfret, Sherman Receive USDA Funds For Snow Removal Equipment

The town of Pomfret and village of Sherman have received funds through the USDA to purchase new snow removal equipment.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the town of Pomfret is receiving a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Grant in the amount of $53,600 and a $267,400 loan to purchase a 2024 Freightliner tandem snowplow truck.

The village of Sherman is receiving a $20,000 grant and $37,900 loan to purchase a new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with a snowplow.

These grants are part of the USDA’s Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program, which provides affordable funding to develop essential community facilities in rural areas.