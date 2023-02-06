Post Found Guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child, Faces 150 Years in Prison

A Silver Creek man faces a maximum sentence of 150 years to life after being found guilty of sexual assault of a child in Chautauqua County Court.
A jury found 26-year old Dustin Post guilty of six counts of Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said the convictions cover sexual assaults committed by Post against five different children here in Chautauqua County, spanning a period of three years, from 2015 through 2018.
Post now faces a maximum sentence of 150 years to Life, to run consecutive the Federal sentence he is now serving. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10.
Comments
Bruce says
He needs to be locked up….