Post Found Guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child, Faces 150 Years in Prison

Dustin Post

A Silver Creek man faces a maximum sentence of 150 years to life after being found guilty of sexual assault of a child in Chautauqua County Court.

A jury found 26-year old Dustin Post guilty of six counts of Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said the convictions cover sexual assaults committed by Post against five different children here in Chautauqua County, spanning a period of three years, from 2015 through 2018.

Post now faces a maximum sentence of 150 years to Life, to run consecutive the Federal sentence he is now serving. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10.

