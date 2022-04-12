Prendergast Library, Audubon Present ‘The Amazing Monarch Series’

WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

The Prendergast Library and Audubon Community Nature Center will present “The Amazing Monarch Series” at the library.

The series, which is part of the Murray L. Bob Community Education Initiative, is a three-part educational workshop. Participants can learn all about Monarch butterflies and how to care for them. The workshops will be held on April 21st, May 25th, and July 20th at 5:30 pm.

On Saturday, April 23rd the library will be participating in the GROW Jamestown Garden Fair Earth Day Event. Library staff will provide crafts, mobile makerspace, as well as information about upcoming programs at the library.

To learn more about the Murray L. Bob Community Education Initiative, visit the library’s website at prendergastlibrary.org/bob-programs

