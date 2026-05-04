Prendergast Library Curiosity Club To Feature Upcycle CHQ For May

May’s Curiosity Club will feature UpcycleCHQ focusing on how communities can reduce waste and create more sustainable local systems.

UpcycleCHQ is a community initiative by GreenClusta Technologies LLC that is focused on promoting reuse, repair, and creative upcycling while building a local material exchange network.

The Curiosity Club is for ages 14 and up and meets at the James Prendergast Library every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The theme for each week is as follows:

May 5 – “Rethink Waste” – A simple, engaging session introducing the concept of reuse, sharing everyday examples, and opening discussion with participants.

May 12th – “Reuse & Repair Week” – A community-led session where a local repairer or maker demonstrates/Explains simple ways to Reuse, fix and extend the life of everyday items.

May 19th – “Creative Upcycling” – A hands-on session led by local upcyclers, showing how materials like fabric, jars, or packaging can be turned into something new and useful.

May 26th – “Material Exchange & Showcase” – A community exchange where participants can bring and share reusable materials, along with a small showcase of creations from previous weeks.

Patrons can expect an interactive, beginner-friendly sessions within a comfortable 1-hour format, a welcoming space for creativity and community connection, opportunities to learn practical reuse and repair skills, and exposure to simple ways to reduce waste and rethink everyday materials. There is no cost to attend this program.

Registration is recommended as supplies may be limited. Call the Information Desk at (716) 484-7135 ext. 2226 to register. To learn more, visit prendergastlibrary.org to view the programming calendar.