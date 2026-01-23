WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Prendergast Library Holding Two Crafting Events

Prendergast Library Holding Two Crafting Events

By Leave a Comment

The James Prendergast Library has two crafting events scheduled over the next week.

At 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 24, teens and adults (ages 14 and up) are invited to Meet & Make: Rolled Beeswax Candles. Rolled beeswax candles are simple, natural candles made by rolling a wick into a sheet of honeycomb-patterned beeswax. This lets you create elegant candles without melting wax.

At 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 29, teens and adults (ages 14 and up) are invited to take part in the Meet & Make: Inspiration Tree. Participants will create decorative trees for art, reflection, or play using mixed media. There is no cost to attend this program. Registration is recommended due to limited supplies; walk-ins are available as supplies last.

To register call the Information Desk at (716) 484-7135 ext. 226. The library is open from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.